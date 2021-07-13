Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Brand identity for fictional banking business, Fortrade, designed by Looka. The Fortrade logo was designed with Looka's AI-powered logo maker.
Font: Kontora Extra Black by Naum Type
Designed by Joanna Melbourne
Try Looka's logo maker for free today.
