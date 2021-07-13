Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Looka

Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka

Looka
Looka
  • Save
Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka abstract design background design gradient design illustration design logos ai branding design branding and identity branding brand identity poster mock up poster design poster credit card design card design banking mock up mockup logo design logo
Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka abstract design background design gradient design illustration design logos ai branding design branding and identity branding brand identity poster mock up poster design poster credit card design card design banking mock up mockup logo design logo
Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka abstract design background design gradient design illustration design logos ai branding design branding and identity branding brand identity poster mock up poster design poster credit card design card design banking mock up mockup logo design logo
Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka abstract design background design gradient design illustration design logos ai branding design branding and identity branding brand identity poster mock up poster design poster credit card design card design banking mock up mockup logo design logo
Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka abstract design background design gradient design illustration design logos ai branding design branding and identity branding brand identity poster mock up poster design poster credit card design card design banking mock up mockup logo design logo
Fortrade - Brand Identity Design by Looka abstract design background design gradient design illustration design logos ai branding design branding and identity branding brand identity poster mock up poster design poster credit card design card design banking mock up mockup logo design logo
Download color palette
  1. fortrade-fullsize1 copy.png
  2. fortrade-fullsize2 copy.png
  3. Fortrade.png
  4. fortrade-fullsize4 copy.png
  5. Fortrade3.png
  6. Fortrade2.png

Brand identity for fictional banking business, Fortrade, designed by Looka. The Fortrade logo was designed with Looka's AI-powered logo maker.

Font: Kontora Extra Black by Naum Type
Designed by Joanna Melbourne

Try Looka's logo maker for free today.

Looka
Looka
An AI-powered branding platform. Used by 20M+ entrepreneurs.

More by Looka

View profile
    • Like