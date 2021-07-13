Harry Butler

DailyUI #013 - Direct Messaging

Harry Butler
Harry Butler
  • Save
DailyUI #013 - Direct Messaging chat messaging 013 app ui dailyui daily ui daily
Download color palette

I've almost caught up to the correct day for the DailyUI challenge. This is a chat app designed for use on a tablet or we browser.

🌵

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Harry Butler
Harry Butler

More by Harry Butler

View profile
    • Like