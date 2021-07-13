Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aryan Thakur

Kidea Logo

Aryan Thakur
Aryan Thakur
  • Save
Kidea Logo business logo gradient logo minimalist minimal logo concept online youtube kids kids kidea logo and branding logo design vector logo illustration gradient design concept branding adobe illustrator
Download color palette

Hi Guys,
Kidea is platform for Kids that help them learn online, take courses and also talk and play with friends.

Thaanks!

Let's work together – aryanthakur8.at@gmail.com

Aryan Thakur
Aryan Thakur

More by Aryan Thakur

View profile
    • Like