Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Áron Kovács

Mobile Navigation UI

Áron Kovács
Áron Kovács
  • Save
Mobile Navigation UI mobile navigation maps kde ui
Download color palette

This is from my ui concept for the 'swiss army knife for maps': KDE Marble Mobile

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Áron Kovács
Áron Kovács

More by Áron Kovács

View profile
    • Like