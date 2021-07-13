Vladyslav

Incoming call design

Vladyslav
Vladyslav
  • Save
Incoming call design khovrenkojr alert call incomingcall uidesign uiuxdesign
Download color palette

Incoming call notification design. The application is used for the desktop version, has a style similar to discord.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Vladyslav
Vladyslav

More by Vladyslav

View profile
    • Like