Logo is meant for a programmer who provides his services, he wanted to give a name "unicorn" to his private company, so I found it creative and mixed unicorns with the sword inside. I added 2 unicorns just because of the name he wanted to be called as and it is making beautiful eye-contact and the sword inside is meant to be relative to the hacking, programming, giving a programming solution mostly to the desired software. Rainbow eyes presents that there is no a thing that cannot be done by him, clearly whatever you wanted for your project this guy will make it happen.

📪 Email: artivedesign@hotmail.com