Marketing Agency Landing Page

Marketing Agency Landing Page
Hey there!

Check out this landing page design I made here at Zajno for a digital marketing agency.

The idea was to create something extraordinary and eye-catching. I made a few quirky 3D visuals and experimented a bit with the layout. I used contrast colors and bold typography to highlight the main elements of the page.

This is WIP so I'd be glad to hear some feedback. Cheers!

