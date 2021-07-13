Marketing Agency Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey there!
Check out this landing page design I made here at Zajno for a digital marketing agency.
The idea was to create something extraordinary and eye-catching. I made a few quirky 3D visuals and experimented a bit with the layout. I used contrast colors and bold typography to highlight the main elements of the page.
This is WIP so I'd be glad to hear some feedback. Cheers!
