Anupam Bhowmick

Character Illustration of an Owl

Character Illustration of an Owl adobeillustrator illustrator visualdesign productdesign birds vectordesign vector bot mascot bird owl character characterillustration illustration
This project is very close to me.

This was the first time I dived into character design systems for digital products.

I absolutely enjoyed doing it. I was proud of what came out.

This particular version never saw the surface. However, I realized my deep love for illustrations. I realized the importance of illustrations in product design.

What personalities do you see in it?

