Syed Arif

AIVIDEO - Video Editor

Syed Arif
Syed Arif
  • Save
AIVIDEO - Video Editor design graphic design web design ux ui
Download color palette

My assignment to create a UI/UX of Artificial Intelligence Web Video Editor using Adobe XD

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Syed Arif
Syed Arif

More by Syed Arif

View profile
    • Like