MFSF "Katakana" LOGO

MFSF "Katakana" LOGO tshirts t-shirts tokyo vector japan inkscape graphic design design logo katakana japanese
I made the MFSF logo in Japanese katakana.　MFSFのロゴを日本語のカタカナで作りました。

