UEH - University Bus Booking

Hello everyone!

In the summer of this year, my team was very excited to receive a project from UEF - one of the top universities in Vietnam.

The project builds a bus booking application for students and staff of the school. Our project implementation process only took 2 weeks to carry out all the steps from concept, validate ideas to produce prototypes for user testing. And in the end, this is the result we created

--------

"Your product, my creation, our user's satisfaction."

--------

I’m available for projects, send me an email to: mhtkien@gmail.com

If you are interested in my art works, please visit my profile on Behance or look for me on Dribbble!