Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Keane Mai

UEH - University Bus Booking

Keane Mai
Keane Mai
  • Save
UEH - University Bus Booking ux ui bus booking university ueh ux design ui design design saigon product design product ota keane mai booking app
UEH - University Bus Booking ux ui bus booking university ueh ux design ui design design saigon product design product ota keane mai booking app
UEH - University Bus Booking ux ui bus booking university ueh ux design ui design design saigon product design product ota keane mai booking app
UEH - University Bus Booking ux ui bus booking university ueh ux design ui design design saigon product design product ota keane mai booking app
Download color palette
  1. 1OTA App.png
  2. 2OTA App.png
  3. 4OTA App.png
  4. 3OTA App.png

Hello everyone!

In the summer of this year, my team was very excited to receive a project from UEF - one of the top universities in Vietnam.

The project builds a bus booking application for students and staff of the school. Our project implementation process only took 2 weeks to carry out all the steps from concept, validate ideas to produce prototypes for user testing. And in the end, this is the result we created

--------

"Your product, my creation, our user's satisfaction."

--------

I’m available for projects, send me an email to: mhtkien@gmail.com
If you are interested in my art works, please visit my profile on Behance or look for me on Dribbble!

Keane Mai
Keane Mai
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Keane Mai

View profile
    • Like