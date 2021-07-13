Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viktoria Namozova

Illustrations for the kid's mode of the MasterPics app

Viktoria Namozova
Viktoria Namozova
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustrations for the kid's mode of the MasterPics app
Download color palette

Illustrations for the kid's mode of the MasterPics app.
App MasterPics is a multi-themed puzzle game for kids and adults.
Includes sets: animals, transport, alphabet, numbers, colours, food, professions.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Viktoria Namozova
Viktoria Namozova
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Viktoria Namozova

View profile
    • Like