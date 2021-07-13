Shuyi Wang

Gu-Lou

Gu-Lou
Gu-Lou may refer to any of the drum towers traditionally located in the center of Chinese cities (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gulou).
This one is in my hometown JiuQuan.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
