Uzair Khan

Campaign Tokyo - Logo Animation

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. Campaign Tokyo Text.mp4
  2. Campaign Tokyo.MP4

The NSW Institute of Sport’s ‘Campaign Tokyo’ wanted a vibrant and dynamic logo animation.
______________
Interested in getting a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out at ✉️: uzair77.uz@gmail.com
I reply to emails immediately or within 6-12 hours time on some occasions

Uzair Khan
Uzair Khan
Helping you create Logo Animation that stands out
Hire Me

More by Uzair Khan

View profile
    • Like