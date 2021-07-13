Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Plotnikov

Eleks Iconography

Dmitry Plotnikov
Dmitry Plotnikov
  • Save
Eleks Iconography 3d illustration branding iconography web blue white minimal clean motion graphics graphic design ui kit family brand identity animated icon set icons ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1.mp4
  2. eleks_icons.png

Hey all!

I glad to introduce the icon pack made for Eleks brand identity. 80 unique icons for various needs like a representation of the work process, expertise, industries my company working at.

You can check them out in the Eleks Website.

Behance | Medium

Dmitry Plotnikov
Dmitry Plotnikov
Hey ;)

More by Dmitry Plotnikov

View profile
    • Like