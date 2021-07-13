Shinji Tomisako

The logo of my brand MFSF. M

Shinji Tomisako
Shinji Tomisako
  • Save
The logo of my brand MFSF. M tshirts t-shirts tokyo vector logo japan inkscape illustration icon graphic design design
Download color palette

White border logo on a gray background. It was created in inkscape. "I WANT TO DO SOMETHING, MAYBE."　灰色地に白色の縁取りロゴ。これはinkscapeで作成されました。「僕は何かをしたいみたい、たぶん。」

Shinji Tomisako
Shinji Tomisako

More by Shinji Tomisako

View profile
    • Like