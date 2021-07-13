Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Reiter

Zearing Days Poster: Layout Design

Max Reiter
Max Reiter
  • Save
Zearing Days Poster: Layout Design vector fonts poster layout design layout graphic design
Download color palette

I designed this poster for a town festival. Can I get some feedback on my layout design? Logo work, and color themes were not designed or chosen by me. Just the Layout Design.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Max Reiter
Max Reiter

More by Max Reiter

View profile
    • Like