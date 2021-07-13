Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The logo of my brand MFSF.

The logo of my brand MFSF. M tshirts t-shirts vector tokyo japan inkscape illustration icon design logo graphic design
Black edging logo on a white background. Painted in red, yellow and blue. This was created with inkscape. "I WANT TO DO SOMETHING, MAYBE." 白地に黒の縁取りロゴ。赤・黄・青で塗装。これはinkscapeで作成されました。 「僕は何かをしたいみたい、たぶん。」

