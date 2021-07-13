Nomical | Branding | Software Services

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Brand Identity project for a Software Service company called Nomical.
Branding goals: Brand creation that reflects innovation, cutting edge & colorful
Business Name: CleanArch
Niche: Real Estate
Sub-niche: Modern Architecture
Value provided: Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content