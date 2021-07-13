DailyUI #008 - Error 404 - Isometric text

Day 8 of the Daily UI challenge :)

This was a fun one today! I had a great time following this tutorial on youtube (https://youtu.be/SyyZfDTgJUw). Today was also my first time using illustrator. I have to say, Adobe Illustrator is probably the most un-userfriendly software ever? Or my design skills are still really beginner. As I was going through the tutorial I thought, "how the hell would you know to do this!?". Then my mind wondered to think how grateful I am for content like this to exist :)