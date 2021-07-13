Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogdan Olimpiyuk
unfold

Loot Boxes

Bogdan Olimpiyuk
unfold
Bogdan Olimpiyuk for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Loot Boxes branding design figma prize loot box graphic design 3d
Download color palette

Some early concepts for loot boxes we designed for a client. My personal favorite is the memorabilia box but Im excited to hear which one you guys like!
Made in Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like