Lovelife Logo Design.

Lovelife Logo Design. graphic design logos concept direction light u letter p letter letter mark social network colorful love passion life clean logo designer negative space lines blog love medical logo capsule logo mark symbol icon branding brand identity heart love passion
Lovelife Logo Design..
Lovelife Logo Design.. (for sale)

The logo concept was the capsul or light or P or U letter logo.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..

Contact for branding works: hassanpervez2580@gmail.com

