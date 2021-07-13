Simple & Smart Gym Concept Design

Welp, it's #techtiptuesday and our designer Lindsey has a lot to say!

🚫 DON'T overcomplicate or confuse your user's experience with flashy buttons, confusing navigation or content that makes no-sense.

✅ DO use simple language, images and impactful colours!

🚫 DON'T use flashy colour-grids, complex patterns or nonsense ridden content.

✅ DO be clear, easy, and straightfoward in your branding!

"When it comes to design, #componentdriven is best. I love the analogy of turning a skateboard into a car. When we consider a #userexperience above everything, we need to start simple. It's easier to create an easy-to-use website that functions and looks simple yet great than it is to design something overly complicated to use but nice to cool to look at."