Simple & Smart Gym Concept Design

Simple & Smart Gym Concept Design branding ux ui logo app mockup design
Welp, it's #techtiptuesday and our designer Lindsey has a lot to say!

🚫 DON'T overcomplicate or confuse your user's experience with flashy buttons, confusing navigation or content that makes no-sense.
✅ DO use simple language, images and impactful colours!
🚫 DON'T use flashy colour-grids, complex patterns or nonsense ridden content.
✅ DO be clear, easy, and straightfoward in your branding!

"When it comes to design, #componentdriven is best. I love the analogy of turning a skateboard into a car. When we consider a #userexperience above everything, we need to start simple. It's easier to create an easy-to-use website that functions and looks simple yet great than it is to design something overly complicated to use but nice to cool to look at."

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
