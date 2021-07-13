Nacar Design

Rock Tees for designers

Nacar Design
Nacar Design
  • Save
Rock Tees for designers fun logo illustration design rockandroll graphicdesign tees
Download color palette

Dribbblers!

Today, the 13th of July marks the celebration of the International Day of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

We wanted to celebrate the occasion with a fun spin off of the most iconic bands.
Check out our versions of the most well-known t-shirts and feel free to rebound with your own adaptation. 

Here you have a cool Spotify playlist that @Chus Margallo, UX-UI Designer at Nacar has created

We also want to thank the creative minds behind this idea Chus Margallo, Borja Regueiro, Eugeni Villa and Ander Soto

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Nacar Design
Nacar Design
Strategic Design Agency

More by Nacar Design

View profile
    • Like