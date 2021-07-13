Rock Tees for designers

Dribbblers!

Today, the 13th of July marks the celebration of the International Day of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

We wanted to celebrate the occasion with a fun spin off of the most iconic bands.

Check out our versions of the most well-known t-shirts and feel free to rebound with your own adaptation.

Here you have a cool Spotify playlist that @Chus Margallo, UX-UI Designer at Nacar has created

We also want to thank the creative minds behind this idea Chus Margallo, Borja Regueiro, Eugeni Villa and Ander Soto