Rock Tees for designers

Today, the 13th of July marks the celebration of the International Day of Rock ‘N’ Roll.
We wanted to celebrate the occasion with a fun spin off of the most iconic bands.
Check out our versions of the most well-known t-shirts and feel free to rebound with your own adaptation.
Here you have a cool Spotify playlist that @Chus Margallo, UX-UI Designer at Nacar has created
We also want to thank the creative minds behind this idea Chus Margallo, Borja Regueiro, Eugeni Villa and Ander Soto