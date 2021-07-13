Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mammoth Logo Design

Mammoth Logo Design m letter logo a d c d e f g h i j k l m n illustration branding design flat design minimal logo identity symbol brand mark typography icon brand identity graphic design animal logo design mammoth animal branding logo design logo
That is my New short on dribbble. Try to make a Unique Things. Mammoth means a big things, So I have represented a big animal with it. Customized Typeface. That is my New short on dribbble. What is your opinion about the logo type & Face ?

