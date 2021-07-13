XBOX User Interface Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone✌️
After Microsoft released the new generation of its consoles, users expected a new interface, but got the old one, which has not been updated for a long time. I decided to make a concept of the interface if it was on trend. The main idea was to leave the usual arrangement of elements, but to make the UI more modern.
Don't forget to press "L" for like and have a nice day!
