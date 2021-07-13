Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denis Feshchenko

XBOX User Interface Concept

Denis Feshchenko
Denis Feshchenko
  • Save
XBOX User Interface Concept playstation 5 ps5 playstation console games gaming ux design uiux microsoft xbox concept game play ui tv dashboard interface
Download color palette

Hi everyone✌️
After Microsoft released the new generation of its consoles, users expected a new interface, but got the old one, which has not been updated for a long time. I decided to make a concept of the interface if it was on trend. The main idea was to leave the usual arrangement of elements, but to make the UI more modern.

Don't forget to press "L" for like and have a nice day!

Behance | Linkedin

Denis Feshchenko
Denis Feshchenko

More by Denis Feshchenko

View profile
    • Like