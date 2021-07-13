Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
s a m

The Plant Life

s a m
s a m
  • Save
The Plant Life website minimal ios animation motion graphics user interface green figma illustration typography icon design app plant mobile design branding logo graphic design ux ui
Download color palette

Concept plant nurturing app, providing a one-stop-shop for details on plants, and the statistics on growth and watering cycles. Open to critiques and comments.

Read more about my UX case studies at www.samuelquah.com

s a m
s a m

More by s a m

View profile
    • Like