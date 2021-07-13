NewDay

Flowers and arms

Flowers and arms fingers finger arms arm flowers flower illustration design redshift cinema4d corona render 3ds max 3d modeling c4d cg
Inspired by the early days of Spring, we filled the composition with sensuality, tenderness and the freshness of newly melted ice.

@Daria Antypenko

Focused on Corporate Identity | 3D | Motion Design | Graphic Design | Web UI/UX Design.

Advertising & design agency. We create bold brands and ads.
