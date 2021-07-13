Daily UI - 002 Checkout page for credit card payment

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone!
I developed this checkout page for credit card payment for the #dailyui challenge #002. I tried this cool glass morphism which really adds value to cards.
Please feel free to drop some feedback and suggestions. It would really be helpful for my next design.