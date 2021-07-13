Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - 002 Checkout page for credit card payment

Hey everyone!

I developed this checkout page for credit card payment for the #dailyui challenge #002. I tried this cool glass morphism which really adds value to cards.

Please feel free to drop some feedback and suggestions. It would really be helpful for my next design.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
