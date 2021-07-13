Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustrations for the kid's mode of the MasterPics app

Illustrations for the kid's mode of the MasterPics app.
App MasterPics is a multi-themed puzzle game for kids and adults.
Includes sets: animals, transport, alphabet, numbers, colours, food, professions.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
