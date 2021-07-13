Ermina Emmanouel

Dream Images - Poster

Poster Design
A digital collage poster design has been created for a piano recital part of a thesis in music studies in Corfu, Greece. The collage captures the magical feeling of dreams combined with music and piano.

￫ 2019 ￩

