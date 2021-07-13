Solar System Emotes 2/2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the second half of a collection of pre-made solar system emotes that are available for purchase (they can be purchased separately or together). As always, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire if you're interested in the set!
I am still open for custom Twitch emote and sub badge commissions as well, so please feel free to reach out through email if that's something you're interested in!
Note: all photos used in these emotes are from NASA and in the public domain.