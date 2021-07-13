Marcelo Schultz

"DESIGN"

"DESIGN" branding logo photoshop type lettering texture illustration design typography
Illustrated Lettering made as an example for one of my videos. Just finished it now.
Tools: Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop
Wacom Intuos Pro Medium
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
