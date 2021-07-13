Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Solar System Emotes 1/2

This is the first half of a collection of pre-made solar system emotes that are available for purchase (they can be purchased separately or together). As always, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire if you're interested in the set!

I am still open for custom Twitch emote and sub badge commissions as well, so please feel free to reach out through email if that's something you're interested in!

Note: all photos used in these emotes are from NASA and in the public domain.

