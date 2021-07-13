Lilit Grigoryan

Hi everyone!
I am new at web design and excited to share my first serious work!) It is drone delivery concept, which i designed during my interface design course.
I will be glad to hear your comments! They will help me to become a better designer :)

Illustrations credit People vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
