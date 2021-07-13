Yup Nguyen
Creatvie

Curated - How it works

Yup Nguyen
Creatvie
Yup Nguyen for Creatvie
Hire Us
  • Save
Curated - How it works micro-animation pin map check walkthrough onboarding ux icon animation shopping hand motion ui icon illustration after effects animation
Curated - How it works micro-animation pin map check walkthrough onboarding ux icon animation shopping hand motion ui icon illustration after effects animation
Download color palette
  1. curated.mp4
  2. design.png
  3. Story flow.png

Hi dribbblers 👋
Want to show you guys the work we did for Curated on "how it works" section.
-
Curated help you find the right product - something that uniquely and perfectly fits you, and helps you enjoy the world to its fullest.
Check more on Curated.com

Thanks for watching!!

Creatvie
Creatvie
we made icon, illustration &animation
Hire Us

More by Creatvie

View profile
    • Like