Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rajni Bhaskar

Med Services Website

Rajni Bhaskar
Rajni Bhaskar
  • Save
Med Services Website colors branding medical clean design
Download color palette

Freelancing Project- In this I choose the shade of green as brand color, because I feel It boasts healing powers and maintain purity and hygiene. The research says, for this reason why pharmaceuticals use the color green when advertising their products and services.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Rajni Bhaskar
Rajni Bhaskar

More by Rajni Bhaskar

View profile
    • Like