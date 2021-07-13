Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Divar Category (Redesign)

One of my friend asked me to redesign the category page of the Divar website (mobile version). After a short review, I decided to make a series of minor changes. I improved the burger menu and added the product add-on, user menu and product search to the navigator at the bottom of the page.
You can see the original version of this page on the Divar website :
https://divar.ir/s/tehran/electronic-devices

