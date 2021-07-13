Music eCommerce Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!!
It's an ecommerce website for selling music products, accessories.
The shot shows half layout of Home Page, the overlapping "Categories" is an part of this page that states the main purpose of the design with the list of all categories which designed with line icons.
To see full design. https://www.ilike.global/
Hope you like it.