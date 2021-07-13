Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rajni Bhaskar

Music eCommerce Website

Music eCommerce Website branding fatbit design music
Hi Dribbblers!!

It's an ecommerce website for selling music products, accessories.

The shot shows half layout of Home Page, the overlapping "Categories" is an part of this page that states the main purpose of the design with the list of all categories which designed with line icons.

To see full design. https://www.ilike.global/

Hope you like it.

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
