Konstantin Reshetnikov

Tales of Chocolate

Konstantin Reshetnikov
Konstantin Reshetnikov
Tales of Chocolate brand identity chocolate cacao bird phoenix firebird design branding mascot geometric illustration modern logo logotype logo
This is one of the logo options for Tales of Chocolate. They offer fun, educative, leisure activities around chocolate: these include walking tours visiting small craft chocolatiers, chocolate tastings and craft chocolate making workshops.

Konstantin Reshetnikov
Konstantin Reshetnikov
