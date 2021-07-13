Beskar Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Forged in the Heart of Beskar.
New font in the works. Still refining here and there. After re-binging The Mandalorian for the REDACTED time, I was inspired to create a custom font inspired by the Heart of Beskar, a prevalent theme in Mandalorian Armour and Architecture.