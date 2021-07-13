Denis Bozhinoski

Libero skin care cream

BRAND IDENTITY DESIGN FOR SKIN CARE CREAM
Libero is the Design story where the main role was played by brand identity and visual presentation. The brand identity part includes logo creation, brand color guide and typography. Visual presentation contains an explanation for the visual representation of the product itself and all the graphic elements in the design of the product.

https://designstage.bss.design/case-study-libero.html

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
