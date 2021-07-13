Libero skin care cream

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BRAND IDENTITY DESIGN FOR SKIN CARE CREAM
Libero is the Design story where the main role was played by brand identity and visual presentation. The brand identity part includes logo creation, brand color guide and typography. Visual presentation contains an explanation for the visual representation of the product itself and all the graphic elements in the design of the product.
https://designstage.bss.design/case-study-libero.html