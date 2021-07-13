Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Ordering - Mobile App

Food Ordering - Mobile App order mobile app mobile app design clean food ordering food app food simple minimalism minimal design mini ui
The goal of this project was to design a mobile app that connected users to food vendors based on selected preferences. Simplicity and relevant information structure was taken into account.

If you interested in seeing the full designs head over to the link below.
Link to full design

