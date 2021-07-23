Good for Sale
Blocs - E-commerce Integration

Earlier in the year we added integrated e-commerce support for Ecwid, Paddle, Stripe, Gumroad and Snipcart, right into Blocs.

With just a few clicks, you can now start making money from the websites you create with Blocs.

If you've never heard of Blocs, it's an easy to use web design tool for the Mac (think Lego + web design), if you're interested, you can download and play around with the Blocs Website Builder for free.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
