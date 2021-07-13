Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Black and shadow is a handwritten brush font, a contemporary approach to design,suitable for use in title design such as clothing, invitations, book titles, stationery designs, quotes, branding, logos, greeting cards, T-shirts, packaging designs, posters, and more.
Contains a complete set of lowercase, uppercase, alternates, ligatures, punctuation, numbers, and multilingual support.
Buy this : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/black-shadow/ref/97806/