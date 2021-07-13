Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
RCKY Studio

Black and Shadow

Black and Shadow ui logo illustration font flat elegant design brush branding app
Black and shadow is a handwritten brush font, a contemporary approach to design,suitable for use in title design such as clothing, invitations, book titles, stationery designs, quotes, branding, logos, greeting cards, T-shirts, packaging designs, posters, and more.

Contains a complete set of lowercase, uppercase, alternates, ligatures, punctuation, numbers, and multilingual support.
Buy this : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/black-shadow/ref/97806/

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
