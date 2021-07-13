Shushanto Chowdhury

3D Print Ready Model: A Game Character

Shushanto Chowdhury
Shushanto Chowdhury
  • Save
3D Print Ready Model: A Game Character 3d print ready character 3d printing human topology character topology blender sculpt zbrush bl3nder 2.8 3dmodeling 3dmodeilng blender 3d 3dillustrations b3d
Download color palette
Shushanto Chowdhury
Shushanto Chowdhury

More by Shushanto Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like