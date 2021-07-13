PodPod - Podcast Website

Hi everyone!

I want to share my exploration of design called "PodPod". PodPod is a website about podcasts, here are great people who motivate you and you can also have the opportunity to be a guest on their podcast.

What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below!

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below. Thank you!

Project Inquiries :

Email : ramasastrop@gmail.com

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramasastro.p/