LZY - Mobile Wallet Application

Hello Creatives 🔥

We would like to share e-Wallet App Conceptual Design. It's minimal, modern, and eye catching.

- View All Transactions
- Add Money in wallet
- Get Reward
- Scan QR code and make payment
- Share Payment Receipt
- Create Pot for Fundraise

Hope you guys will like it. Let us know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 👍🏽

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Contact us on:
https://www.manektech.com/contact-us.html
Or
info@manektech.com

