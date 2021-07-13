RCKY Studio

Jelly Fresh

RCKY Studio
RCKY Studio
  • Save
Jelly Fresh ui logo illustration font flat elegant design brush branding app
Download color palette

Jelly Fresh is cool textured brush font, contemporary approach to design, natural handmade with an irregular baseline. Suitable for use in title design. Such as apparel, greeting cards, t-shirts, packaging designs, posters, invitations, books tittle, stationery design, quotes, branding, logos, and more. Jelly Fresh Font includes a complete set of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as multi-language support, numbers, punctuation, ligatures and alternates.
Buy this : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/jelly-fresh/ref/97806/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
RCKY Studio
RCKY Studio

More by RCKY Studio

View profile
    • Like