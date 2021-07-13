Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RCKY Studio

Rouged

RCKY Studio
RCKY Studio
  • Save
Rouged typography ui logo illustration font flat elegant design brush branding app
Download color palette

Rouged is a handbrushed font, contemporary approach to design, handmade natural with an irregular baseline. Suitable for use in title design. Such as apparel, invitations, books tittle, stationery design, quotes, branding, logos, greeting card, t-shirt, packaging design, poster and more. Rouged includes a complete set of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as multi-language support, numbers, punctuation, ligatures. Thanks so much for looking and please let me know if you have any questions.

Buy this : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rouged/ref/97806/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
RCKY Studio
RCKY Studio

More by RCKY Studio

View profile
    • Like