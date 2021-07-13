Trending designs to inspire you
Rouged is a handbrushed font, contemporary approach to design, handmade natural with an irregular baseline. Suitable for use in title design. Such as apparel, invitations, books tittle, stationery design, quotes, branding, logos, greeting card, t-shirt, packaging design, poster and more. Rouged includes a complete set of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as multi-language support, numbers, punctuation, ligatures. Thanks so much for looking and please let me know if you have any questions.
Buy this : https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/rouged/ref/97806/